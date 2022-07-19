Letter: Thank you, Mark Lewis

Thank you, Mark Lewis, for your column, “Too much of a good thing” in Sunday’s commentary section. Your analysis was clear, helpful and most unusually, unemotional. Normally discussions of economics, in this case dealing specifically with inflation and job growth, should have no emotional slant to them. But these days I find it harder and harder to read an opinion on anything without the author’s emotional pleas riddled through it.

You gave a thoughtful and concise analysis, a critique of current policy, and some solutions without tugging at any of my heartstrings. For that, I thank you, and I look forward to reading more.

Sara A. Flynn

Eagle