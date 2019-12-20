Letter: Thank you, Mikaela … | VailDaily.com

Opinion | December 20, 2019

…. for sparing us in the Vail Valley from worrying all weekend long! Your wise withdrawal from the speed ski racing events this weekend helps our blood pressure! And thanks to Chris Freud of the Vail Daily for bringing the news about it on Friday.

Stephen Vastagh

Eagle

