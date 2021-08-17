Letter: Thank you, Shelly Jarnot

Thank you to Shelly Jarnot for her strong leadership as a member of the Eagle County Board of Education for the past eight years. Her focus has always been on meeting the needs of every student, whether she is analyzing the nitty-gritty of school contracts or working hard to ensure that our schools make good, science- and research-based decisions.

She is term-limited from continuing in this volunteer role and we will greatly miss her intelligent guidance and the tremendous amount of time she has provided to our students and our community. We can all learn from Shelly — we each need to step up and show up.

Gail Flesher

Edwards