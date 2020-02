Wishing compliments and a thank you to Chris Freud for his two writings acknowledging the Shiffrin family and Mickaela with his condolences regarding the untimely death of Jeff Shiffrin. It was a terribly sad event for many concerns.

However, Jeff left us with something we all could use in our daily lives: “Be nice, and think first.” We should incorporate this into our lives. My condolences.

Corkie Ramey

Eagle