Letter: Thank you to local restaurants and shops

It was quite a shock to see the ski slopes shut down in mid-March! We are avid skiers and snowshoers, taking advantage of challenging slopes and scenic hikes to Beano’s, Zach’s, the Arrowhead yurt, and every fun destination in Beaver Creek, Bachelor Gulch and Arrowhead. It was disheartening to hear of all the seasonal workers being laid off, the store clerks, wait staff, and so many small businesses being shuttered. It’s definitely a good thing to practice social distancing during this time but think of all our restaurant and retail folks with no source of income for the foreseeable future.

What little we retirees can contribute, we are shopping local (when possible), dutifully wearing masks and gloves, and patronizing those wonderful restaurants that are still open for takeout. And what unexpected gourmet treats! Grilled octopus and diver scallops at Juniper! (sadly closed now), elk and bison bolognese and $6 Angus burgers at Northside! Grilled artichokes, zingy seafood pasta and discounted wine at Ti Amo!

There are many others with awesome delectables; we hope to try them all. Every evening is a new culinary treat. Each night we thank our restaurant hosts and tell them how grateful we are to have them still operating in our community. We will continue to patronize our locals as long as they can stay open.

We hope this pandemic eases soon, but know that it will be many months before anything can even start to be normal. We hope that other residents will help keep our small businesses afloat — we love this valley and know it will be vibrant again, hopefully sooner than later. Eat up!

Debi and Norman Dreyfuss

Arrowhead