Letter: Thank you to our elected officials

With the inauguration of President Biden on Jan. 20, our nation once again witnessed the transfer of power from one administration to the next. And our local community of voters, election workers, volunteers and officials all contributed to this achievement by holding a successful, secure, fair and well-run election.

We are so proud of our valley’s residents, who embrace their civic duties and have shown how well democracy can work. We can register eligible citizens to vote and run successful elections in the midst of a pandemic. We can have different views but share them in a reasonable and kind manner. We can actively and peaceably assemble. We can support our democracy while saying no to violent extremists who attempt to overthrow our government and the will of the voters.

We have this community in large part because we have local citizens who are willing to step up, run for office and serve. Our elected leaders are nothing short of amazing. Their jobs require them to maintain a high level of professionalism through very significant challenges — fires, the pandemic, the economic downturn and the drought — to name just a few. Through all the challenges they persevere and continue to be high-performing, diligent public servants.

So we want to say thank you to our county commissioners, town representatives, district leaders, board of education members, state senator and representative, clerk and recorder and all those who work tirelessly to keep our local governments responsive to the needs of our community. We encourage you to take a moment to show your own appreciation of their efforts — send an email, leave a message, attend a virtual town hall, commit to making a contribution towards a future campaign. Your support will make a difference in their day and remind them how important they are to each one of us. Thank you.

Gail Flesher, Cass Gassman, Joy Harrison, Marci McCalley, Wendy Rudolph and Cathy Vaughan Grabowski

Vail Valley Votes, vailvalleyvotes.org