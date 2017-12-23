Letter: Thank you to our friends at Beaver Creek for making our engagement special

Editor's note: Visit this letter at http://www.vaidaily.com to view a video of Billy and Erika Nagle's Beaver Creek engagement.

I wanted to take a quick moment to express my sincere gratitude to Beaver Creek Village for being part of one of our most cherished memories.

In 2013, my husband proposed to me on the Beaver Creek ice-skating rink, and as we approach our engage-aversary (if that's a thing?), we can't help but reminisce on that special day. Everything about it was magical for me, and our surrounding played such a lovely role.

As a lover of all things Christmas, Beaver Creek Village set the scene for the most breathtaking winter wonderland backdrop: so charming, so quaint, so jubilant and so beautifully adorned. I am so grateful to my husband for choosing such a gorgeous location and grateful to the Beaver Creek Village.

Thank you to everyone who plays a role in decorating it and organizing the activities for the holidays. From the ice skaters to the carolers and the ice sculptures — we appreciate the hard work that goes into making the market square fun and wonderful. We hope it's a tradition that continues for years to come!

Can't wait to visit you all soon. Thank you again, and Merry Christmas!

Billy and Erika Nagle

Denver