Letter: Thank you to the employees at Eagle County’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics

We have had the pleasure of volunteering at two of Eagle County’s COVID vaccination clinics, and we wanted to take the opportunity to express our thanks to the county employees who have made Eagle County’s response to implementing the vaccine run so smoothly.

As we all know only too well, the COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented, historical event. Our county has been at the forefront in the worldwide response to the pandemic and they continue to do so in their effort to vaccinate as many people as possible.

A mass vaccination of the scope that is currently happening in the United States has never been seen before, and the employees of Eagle County have put in a herculean effort to make it an easy and painless process for as many residents who are eligible for the vaccine as possible.

They have worked tirelessly (sometimes over 75 hours a week) implementing protocols, creating forms and programs, downloading data, coordinating medical staff and volunteers as well as working at each and every COVID clinic in the county.

We would like to specifically thank Sarah, Amanda, Jackie and all of the other employees and volunteers who have sacrificed so much during this unprecedented time. We can never adequately express how much we appreciate the time and effort you have all put in to keep our community safe.

Wendy and Skip Nichamin

Avon