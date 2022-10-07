Letter: Thank you, Vail Health

Until you need it, you never think about how lucky we are to have our hospital. Thank you Gordon Brittan for the vision, and thank you to all the generous donors for making it possible.

And then there are the nurses … the most caring group of people you could ever meet.

“Do you need anything else?”

“Are you comfortable?”

“We know how to get you well.”

There is nothing they would not do for you, and they are always there to help. How lucky can you get to have such a wonderful group of people to take care of you when you need it?



Thank you to all the staff at Vail Health!

Josef Staufer

Vail