Letter: Thank you, Vail Health Hospital

Four weeks after contracting the COVID-19 omicron variant, I was hospitalized at Vail Health Hospital with what was diagnosed as post-COVID pneumonia. The staff was excellent and my care superb. From doctors to nurses to care techs, the team was skilled, communicative, and supportive.

Although my battle is not over, these professionals navigated a complex health situation and set my course for recovery. We are fortunate to have this facility serving our community. Thank you, Vail Health Hospital and Vail Health.

Chris Mathews

Gypsum