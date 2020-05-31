Letter: Thank you, Vail Health
Kudos to Will Cook and Vail Health as well as all the “powers that be” in Eagle County government for being preemptive in curtailing the spread of the coronavirus in our beloved valley. It’s only through your foresight and preparedness that our area has been spared so many hardships that other communities are, unfortunately, experiencing. I’m sure I speak for many others, as well. You have done an incredible job! Thank you all so very much. Stay healthy!
Brenda Himelfarb
Avon
