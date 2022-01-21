Letter: Thank you, Vail Resorts

Don’t bite the hand that feeds you! I am disgusted by the negative daily headlines and editorials complaining about and disparaging Vail Resorts.

There wouldn’t be thriving and beautiful Vail Valley communities without Vail Resorts. These first-class ski resorts are the reason we are here. Most, if not all businesses in the area, exist and thrive due to the existence of our ski resorts. Don’t forget about the taxes generated and paid by the ski resorts. That is why we have one of the most desirable areas in the country to live and play.

Sure, Vail Resorts is not perfect, but name a business or a person that is. In my experience, they treat their employees fairly and with great respect. In these most challenging times and conditions, Vail Resorts and its employees have worked hard to project a positive guest experience. It is easy to criticize every shortcoming a business makes, but in the long run, this is self-defeating and damaging to our community.

Let’s be grateful for having Vail Resorts here to provide jobs, support our communities and allow us a pretty extraordinary lifestyle.

Tom and Denise Erhart

Avon