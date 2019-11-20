Letter: Thank you, veterans

As the Eagle Valley High School Veterans’ Day coordinator, I wanted the public to know how much we appreciate our Minturn VFW post, which, every year, sends veterans to speak at area schools. The veterans’ week prior to Veterans Day is jam-packed with obligations at schools up and down Eagle County.

When our veterans speak to EVHS teenage students, our teens learn much from them. Our veterans bring history alive and teach what patriotism and sacrifice look like in person. Our students learn about the branches of our armed forces and how those branches protect our nation. The presence of the veterans and their words is a reminder of what heroism is, what valor and service to one’s nation are and what makes our nation great.

Our veterans speak with dignity and respect to teenagers and encourage teens to give to their nation. When our veterans speak with reverence about those who did not return, our students learn about the ultimate sacrifice in a powerful way. The messages of veterans resonate with our teens each year and our teens get to practice saying, in person, “Thank you for your service,” a sense of gratitude I hope our teens carry throughout their lives.

Minturn VFW, may all of you have a wonderful Thanksgiving knowing that your community in Eagle County, including our students, are grateful for you. We are a far better community because of all that you have done both in the military and today.

Nicole E. Dewell, Social Studies and AVID teacher, Eagle Valley High School

Gypsum