Letter: Thank you, Vice President Pence

Thank you, Vice President Pence for your tireless efforts leading Operation Warp Speed, which has cleared the regulatory road blocks and facilitated the rollout of a vaccine to end this terrible pandemic in a time frame most thought impossible. Many of us in the Vail Valley are honored to have you here for Christmas, and truly embarrassed that our local state senator feels so entitled as to lecture the vice president of the United States by squawking out her daily diatribe in a pathetic attempt to continue to politicize COVID-19. The results of your leadership speak much louder than those who play politics for their own gain while doing so little to actually solve the problem.

Randy Olin

Eagle