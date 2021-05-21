Letter: Thank you, Westco Outdoor Expo

A special thank you to Krista Deherrera and all of those that help put on this event. It was like a new freedom to be able to get outdoors and socialize with all the new friends I met while doing the fly fishing clinic. I hope that the state and counties can all start to free things up and follow suit. Everyone had so much fun.

And thank you to all of the patrons that came out and helped celebrate our new freedom of being outdoors and back to enjoying life. As Charlie Brown was reminded years ago when he was told you only live once. And he corrected it to: “You only die once, but you get to live every day.” Get out and enjoy every day and make each one of them extra special.

John Harcourt

New Castle