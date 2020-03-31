Letter: Thankful for my daily paper

In your paper, I read dozens of sincere thank you notes to people and organizations that are fighting the COVID-19 virus; all well-deserved. However, I want to give you a big thanks to you, the Vail Daily people for consistently bringing us the local news without fail, even though your advertising income as undoubtedly dropped.

I take the pandemic seriously and participate with the stay-at-home-crowd, but I can walk a few blocks and there is always a Vail Daily in the news box. I suspect you’re leaving extra for the extra folks that are staying home. This gets me out of the house for a walk in the fresh air and quiet (just bird song).

Last week in your paper were some political contributions that were so disheartening to me, as I believe Gov. Polis is right: “Show love now.” And we are so fortunate to have Mikaela Shiffrin in our community to inspire us to do our part to stop COVID-19, and to be kind.

Take the pandemic seriously: Stay at home. stay healthy! And again, thanks to all you guys and gals at the Vail Daily!

Support Local Journalism Donate



Jeannie Robbins

Vail