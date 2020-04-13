Letter: Thanks, Avon, for picking up the trash
Kudos to the Avon Town Council! On March 31 I sent an email to Sarah Smith Hymes regarding a vast amount of garbage on the Union Pacific right-of-way on the west side of Avon. Sarah copied Jennie Fancher on this, and each replied to me stating that it would be taken care of.
I figured that in a few months some mitigation would be done. But, on April 11, my wife and I were strolling along the tracks and the trash was all gone! Who would think that so much trash over so much area could be cleaned up so quickly! This is town government at its very best.
Will Darken
Edwards
