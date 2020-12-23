Letter: Thanks, Beth Slifer, for your leadership and vision

The board members of the Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council and its vendor partners would like to thank Beth Slifer for her outstanding contributions to the VLMDAC as chairperson for the council for the last 21 years. The Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council is a Town Council-appointed board comprised of Vail marketing professionals who direct the town’s 1.4% lodging tax to market and promote Vail with a focus on driving visitation during the non-winter seasons. We are so grateful for Beth’s leadership, friendship, mentorship and vision over the last two decades.

Her steadfast support for building Vail as a year-round destination resulted in double digit increases in occupancy and summer tax revenues during her tenure. She always looked for ways to improve how we marketed to potential visitors and how we could enhance the guest experience once they visit. Her love for Vail drove her to challenge all of us to be even better, which translated to making the destination even stronger.

In her last meeting, Beth challenged us once again to be bold when making the Vail brand even stronger in the future. She asked that we think creatively, defy the norm and help take the year-round vacation experience to new levels. She left us with some great parting words and we promise to not disappoint.

Thank you, Beth, for your time and dedication to the VLMDAC over the last 21 years. You will truly be missed and we thank you for setting us up for great success in the future.

Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council & Vendor Partners

