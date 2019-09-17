Letter: Thanks, CMC, for supporting local art

The Vail Valley Art Guild would sincerely like to thank the Colorado Mountain College team for their support and kind words regarding the current “Ranch Project” exhibition on their campus. CMC is, and have always been, our biggest and most cherished partner and we are so grateful for your tireless support of all things arts and culture. This community is a far richer and more vibrant place to live because of your willingness to embrace not only our organization’s projects, but all cultural efforts and programs that enrich lives.

Specifically, Dr. Marc Brennan, Mrs. Diana Scherr and Mrs. Katy Walker, we would like to thank you for your positivity, creativity and your ability to see the potential and value that programs such as the Ranch Project and Vail Valley Fine Art Show have for the community. In a world where it seems increasingly more common to hear, “No, it can’t be done” I am always so pleased to hear you all be so positive and say, “Yes, why not?” If we are successful at all, it is because of your support and our programs hosted at your campus would not happen without your hard work, generosity and belief in our mission.

The VVAG and I look forward to our continued relationship and working together for years to come.

Andrew Pranger

Vail Valley Art Guild President