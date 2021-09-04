Letter: Thanks, Eagle, for a great festival

The 11th Annual Eagle Mushroom and Wild Food Festival was a great success. This year’s event was expanded into a three-day festival of education, culinary experiences, foraging and celebration due to the engagement of many businesses in the town of Eagle and interest from the community.

The festival kicked off with a meet and greet Friday evening and ended with a celebration Sunday evening featuring music from Hardscrabble, a local bluegrass band, playing many original songs. A special beer and a kombucha brew was created by Bonfire Brewing and High Country Kombucha.

Generous support from the town of Eagle, Eagle Chamber, Sweet Leaf Pioneer, The Capitol Theatre, Zealous Schools, High Country Kombucha, the Vail Daily, Mountain Dog Tree Care, and Keller Williams Mountain Properties made this festival possible.

We are also thankful for the support from Green Tree Suites, Bonfire Brewing, Blizzard Press, Eagle Public Library, Knapp Harvest/Ranch, the U.S. Forest Service, The GroundUp, and the Eagle Ranch Association. It has been truly rewarding to see the broader Eagle community come together to grow this festival from a one-day, one-speaker event with a dinner at a participant’s home to a three-day event with seven speakers and celebratory dinners at The Assembly and 7 Hermits Brewing.

Last, but not least, are the many volunteers from Eagle to East Vail who stepped forward just because they wanted to be involved. Thank you.

The Eagle community is commended for its enthusiastic support of this festival celebrating the Earth’s bounty.

Mary Ann Morrison and Tom Boni, co-chairs, Eagle Mushroom & Wild Food Festival

Eagle