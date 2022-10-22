Letter: Thanks, Eagle, for supporting student-athlete bikers

The Colorado League race series held races on the Haymaker trail on the weekends of Sept. 9-10 and Oct. 8-9. A total of 1,437 student-athletes from 90 teams participated. Riders and families traveled from around the region including Wyoming; Spearfish, South Dakota; and Taos, New Mexico.

We are very grateful for the support provided by the town of Eagle staff who worked tirelessly to welcome the community. The hospitality displayed by local businesses was top-notch. Eagle has shared its beautiful landscape and trails with the Colorado League since 2013.

Local teams excelled on the home course. Congratulations to Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy for winning the Yampa region Division 2 title and Eagle Valley earned second place overall for the season.

The renowned corkscrew, spectator-friendly venue, and accompanying recreational opportunities provide a spectacular environment for families and youth to share the joy of playing in the outdoors.

Many thanks for sharing your recreational resources with so many student-athletes and families. We look forward to returning in 2023.

Kate Rau, Executive Director, Colorado High School Cycling League