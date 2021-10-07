Letter: Thanks for a wonderful day

After an overnight heavy rain, Sunday morning brought a clear blue sky with a hint of the changing season. The air was crisp and cool in Beaver Creek, and the only thing more beautiful than the turning leaves was seeing a crowd of over 400 hikers on the trail for a good cause.

This year marked the 13th anniversary of Hike, Wine & Dine, and once again, everyone enjoyed great company, delicious food, and a healthy hike to benefit patients at Vail Health Shaw Cancer Center and Jack’s Place, a cancer caring house. Coming together this year was even more special than in past years since the event was held virtually in 2020.

Special thanks to Sue Franciose for her tireless leadership and dedication. For 13 years, she and a dedicated group of volunteers have made Hike, Wine & Dine a success, and we are grateful to be the beneficiary of this beloved event.

Thanks to Beaver Creek for being our host for this memorable event and our presenting sponsor, the Resnick Family, for their generous support. Thanks also to Park Hyatt, Beaver Creek Chophouse, Grouse Mountain Grill, Rocky Mountain Raclette, The Osprey, Rimini Gelato, Colorado Mountain Events, Dang Sweets, and Vail Brewing Company for providing the delicious food and beverages at Hike, Wine & Dine. Lastly, I would like to extend my gratitude to everyone who joined in this year’s hike.

This year’s event raised over $140,000 for Jack’s Place, a cancer caring house. Since its inception, the event has raised nearly $1.5 million to ensure patients and caregivers have a complimentary place to stay during treatment at Shaw. Since opening in 2007, Jack’s Place has provided 15,634 nights of lodging for patients and their caregivers. In 2020, Shaw Cancer Center treated over 790 patients from 26 Colorado counties and 22 states. Also in 2020, Jack’s Place served 278 patients from Eagle County and 26 other counties in Colorado as well as from four other states.

On behalf of the patients and staff at Shaw Cancer Center and Jack’s Place, thank you!

Stacy Toyama

Vice President, Vail Health Shaw Cancer Center