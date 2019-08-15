Letter: Thanks for all the support in my cancer fight

On August 1, 1999, I started my new job (and as it turns out, my new career) as executive director for the Eagle Valley Humane Society. Twenty years have flown by with thousands of animals being served and hundreds of lifelong friends being made.

I am writing this to thank all of the people who have helped us this past year, both personally and professionally. I was diagnosed with breast cancer in October of 2018. I am proud to say that I am now finished with my treatments thanks to the amazing Shaw Cancer Center, my doctor of 20 years, Dr. Angela Ammon, and the unparalleled staff, who treated me with the utmost care, dignity and support. The enhancement treatments, thanks to Pink Vail, got me through some complications. Because of the supplemental care, I was able to receive acupuncture treatments through Mandy Collier. Mandy was able to get me through radiation and provided much-needed pain relief from neuropathy.

I would like to thank Marie Shipley. Marie has been involved with the Eagle Valley Humane Society for 24 years. She is our Loper Adoption Center Manager, and cat and kitten expert! Marie had to take on more responsibility while I was in treatment. She did this with love and compassion, which allowed me the time and rest I needed to recover and heal. Marie is invaluable to our organization, and to me personally.

Our fantastic volunteer board of directors, other animal welfare volunteers along with Eagle County Animal Shelter and Services, helped through this time to make sure all of our programs for animals continued to function as normal. Special thanks to China, Janet and Diana for fostering, and arranging fostering of dogs and puppies during my treatment!

This community is fantastic, kind and compassionate to animals and humans alike! This is why we love living here.

Thanks to a generous donor, donations up to $10,000 will be matched. You can donate at our website, http://www.eaglevalleyhumanesociety.org, or mail a donation to EVHS at PO Box 4105 Eagle, CO, 81631.

Char Gonsenica

CEO, Eagle Valley Humane Society