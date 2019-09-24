Letter: Thanks for Hike, Wine & Dine

On Sunday morning, you could feel that winter was not far away. The air was crisp and cool in Beaver Creek, and the only thing more beautiful than the turning leaves was seeing a crowd of over 400 hikers on the trail for a good cause. This year marked the 11th anniversary of Hike, Wine & Dine, and once again, everyone enjoyed great company, delicious food and a healthy hike to benefit patients at Shaw Cancer Center, a service of Vail Health Hospital, and Jack’s Place, a cancer caring house.

Special thanks to Sue Franciose for her tireless leadership and dedication. For 11 years, she and the Shaw Outreach Team have made Hike, Wine & Dine a success, and we are grateful to be the beneficiary of this beloved event.

Thanks to Beaver Creek for being our host for this memorable event, and to our presenting sponsors, the Resnick Family and the Vail Breast Cancer Awareness Group, for their generous support. Thanks also to Pavalici’s Pizza, Park Hyatt, Beaver Creek Chophouse, The Met, Dusty Boot, Rocky Mountain Raclette, The Osprey, Rimini Gelato, Splendido and Vail Brewing Company for providing the delicious food and beverages at Hike, Wine & Dine. Lastly, I would like to extend my gratitude to everyone who joined in this year’s hike.

This year’s event raised over $125,000 for Jack’s Place. Since its inception, the event has raised over $1 million to ensure patients and caregivers have a complimentary place to stay during treatment at Shaw. Since opening in 2008, Jack’s Place has provided 12,637 nights of lodging for patients and their caregivers. In 2018, Jack’s Place provided 400 guest nights to Eagle County residents, and also served patients from 23 counties around Colorado and seven states.

On behalf of the patients and staff at Shaw Cancer Center and Jack’s Place, thank you!

Stacy Toyama

Vice President, Shaw Cancer Center