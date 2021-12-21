Letter: Thanks for keeping us informed

Compliments to the Vail Daily on the excellent reporting on such issues as housing (affordable versus employee versus deed restricted), Bonfire Brewing’s sad demise and Colorado water rights (via the Colorado Sun). Unfortunately with the latter, the genie was let out of the bag decades ago when the state allowed farmers to profit from their water rights, rather than requiring the rights to remain with the land as in Wyoming.

Thanks for keeping us informed on relevant issues.

Rol Hamelin

East Vail