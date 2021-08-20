Letter: Thanks for sponsoring Special Olympics torch run

The 2021 Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run occurred Aug. 14, and wouldn’t have been a success without the help of individuals and sponsors from our community. I would like to thank the following people for their time and support by participating in or sponsoring the 2021 Eagle County Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Avon Police Department: Officer Al Zepeda and code enforcement officers Rose Martinez and Josh Hernandez.

Colorado State Patrol: Troopers Nathan Turner, Jeffrey Briggs, and Eric Mestas.

Eagle Police Department: Officer Dominik Scriver.

Eagle River Fire Protection District: Battalion Chief Todd Marty, Jenny Hochtl, Jimmy Dalpes, Brian Koch, Brett Redden, Joel Fredrick, Miles Morris and Luke Goss

Eagle County Paramedic Services: Supervisor Jenny Thorn and Ryan Muir.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office: Sheriff James van Beek, Amber Barrett, Sergeant Alex Iacovetto, Deputy Richard Sutton, Deputy Spencer O’Hara, Deputy Scott Peterson, Deputy Brandon Bernard, and Deputy Lisa Vasquez.

Vail Police Department: Officer Craig Westering.

The community members who joined us this year: Caleb Barrett, Keean Barrett, Karl Jolliff, Kendall Noble, Miles Stensrad, Benjamin Stensrad, Sara Haeffner, Karen Haeffner, and Mike McWilliam.

Our sponsors: Sundae, Marko’s Pizza, Walmart, Dominoes (Avon), La Patrona Taqueria, and Classic Air Medical.

A special thank you goes out to Eagle County’s Special Olympics athletes and coaches that joined us for the run. I hope to meet many new participants from law enforcement and the community next year! Thank you.

Deputy Lisa Vasquez

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office