Letter: Thanks for streaming the local basketball games

We would like to thank High Five Media for streaming the Battle Mountain girls and boys home basketball games. And a huge shout out to Elliot Jarnot and Max Williams for their amazing play by play calling of the game. The young men were complimentary of both teams, gave current statistics and showed their in-depth knowledge of the game. They had obviously done their work ahead of time and it showed.

Kudos to Elliot, Max and High Five Media for helping to make a tough season a little more fun for the parents watching at home on their couch!

Pam and Dan Pennington