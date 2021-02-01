Letter: Thanks for supporting Land & Rivers Fun

Eagle Valley Land Trust and Eagle River Watershed Council wish to thank all Land & Rivers Fund participating businesses and customers as 2021 ramps up. Despite a year of uncertainty, the program continued to grow in 2020 — success which wouldn’t be possible without the belief in the importance of the Land & Rivers Fund mission. As we move into the third year of the Land & Rivers Fund, we want to offer sincere thanks for the efforts of the participating business community, as well as the customers who support the program.

Participating businesses typically add an optional 1% charge at their point of sale, which is split evenly between the Watershed Council and EVLT. At the end of December, both organizations received a significant disbursement of funds from participating businesses and customers. This funding goes directly to protecting the land and rivers we love right here in Eagle County. For example, in 2020, it helped the Watershed Council monitor and protect 68 miles of rivers and streams and EVLT permanently conserve more than 2,000 acres, both in Eagle County.

Please consider visiting and shopping at A Good Sport, Alpine Quest Sports, Balance Point Construction, Bishop Shreds, Bonfire Brewing, Cut, Drunken Goat, Eagle Ranch Wine and Spirits, Fancy Pansy, Form Attainment Studio, Jerry Sibley Plumbing & Heating, Katch of the Day, Main St. Grill, Maker and Stitch, Minturn Anglers, Motley Fabric, Mountain Organic Landscaping & Irrigation, QuietKat, Riverwalk Theatre, Robert Schilling at Coldwell Banker, Root & Flower, Sendy Sauce, Sunrise Minturn, Sweet Leaf Pioneer, Tu Casa, Two Arrows Coffee, Up the Creek, UPS Stores, Vail Catering Concepts, Vail Fine Wines, Vail Valley Rolfing, Village Bagel and Yoga Off Broadway.

To learn more about the Land & Rivers Fund and how local businesses can offer customers a hassle-free opportunity to support the land and rivers of Eagle County, contact Sue Nikolai at info@landandrivers.org and visit landandrivers.org.

Eagle Valley Land Trust and Eagle River Watershed Council