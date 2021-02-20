Letter: Thanks for the COVID-19 vaccination at the Eagle County Fairgrounds

I received my first Covid-19 Vaccination this past week at the Eagle County Fairgrounds. I am writing this to thank everyone that was involved in arranging and organizing this massive project, so that we, in Eagle County, can be safe and protected.

It was run so smoothly and efficiently that in four hours, 800 people were able to get vaccinated. I am not sure how many volunteers there were, but there were many.

I have always felt very blessed to live here in this community. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, police, county workers and volunteers who have spent countless hours putting this together! You did good!

Linda Swenson

Eagle