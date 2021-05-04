Letter: Thanks for the free publicity

Ken Neubecker, thanks so much for getting my name in the paper once again. As my wise old grandpa (God rest his soul) once said, negative attention is better than no attention at all.

Now that we’ve got the pleasantries aside, let’s talk about a real crisis. A real crisis is when our government assembles 200 vaccinated adults in a room meant for 1,600 and requires all to mask up, many doubling up. That’s a crisis.

You want people to follow science and think for themselves? Let’s start with common sense.

Mike Kieler

EagleVail