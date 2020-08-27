Letter: Thanks for the help, officers
Many thanks to officers Brian Cardozo (Eagle County Sheriff’s Department) and Michael Chon (Vail Police Department) for assisting us when our car blew a tire coming down Vail Pass. Their care and support was invaluable while keeping us safe and getting our car towed to EagleVail.
Al & Jan Noel
Edwards
