Letter: Thanks for the help, officers

Many thanks to officers Brian Cardozo (Eagle County Sheriff’s Department) and Michael Chon (Vail Police Department) for assisting us when our car blew a tire coming down Vail Pass. Their care and support was invaluable while keeping us safe and getting our car towed to EagleVail. 

Al & Jan Noel
Edwards

