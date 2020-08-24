Letter: Thanks for the help, support on Grizzly Creek Fire

To the residents of Garfield and Eagle counties: As we prepare to leave our assignment on the Grizzly Creek Fire, the members of the Great Basin National Incident Management Team 1 would like to extend our sincere thanks to the many individuals who gave their cooperation and assistance during this wildfire incident. We are especially grateful to the people in the entire area who have welcomed us to their communities and supported the hard work by firefighters and fire personnel.

Everyone, regardless of their involvement, was impacted by the smoke, evacuations, road closures, and the stress these conditions bring to their daily lives that are inevitably associated with wildfires. We appreciated your patience and understanding as we went about the business of managing an active incident. Fire personnel returning home will take with them an appreciation of the beauty of the area and welcoming spirit of the people who live here.

The Grizzly Creek Fire has been challenging and multifaceted involving inaccessible terrain, extreme fire behavior, and severe impacts to recreational areas, favorite landmarks, commerce, tourism, and travel. The progress and success we’ve been able to achieve was due largely to the initial response by local responders. The strong, existing relationships amongst local, county, state and federal agencies made our job easier in coordinating and managing the many layers of this large, complex fire.

On behalf of all the Great Basin team members, please accept our sincere gratitude. Thank you!

Marty Adell

Incident Commander, Great Basin National, Incident Management Team #1