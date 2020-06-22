Letter: Thanks for the memories

Thanks for the memories

It is time for me to write the last chapter of my story in this region as I continue on this adventure called life. It all started with an idea. I wanted to explore beyond my beloved country of Spain and experience the rest of the world. This led me to apply to the visiting teachers program of the Ministry of Education of the Government of Spain. This is how I came to Battle Mountain High School to teach Spanish and mathematics, thus spending three unforgettable years in Colorado.

I feel lucky to have been able to work as a teacher in this valley. An enclave not only charming for its scenic beauty but for its welcoming people. I brought just the basics with me, a backpack and a sense of adventure. Today, I walk away with the same backpack but as a new person, full of memories, friendships and great admiration for the people of this nation.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for making this valley one of my favorite places. Thank you for your welcome and without a doubt, to all my students, thank you for having taught me so much.

Thank you,

Sergio Cubas