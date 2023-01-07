 Letter: Thanks for your help catching our puppy | VailDaily.com
Letter: Thanks for your help catching our puppy

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, our puppy’s collar came off and she started running up Red Sandstone Road.  I want to thank the lady so much who helped me catch our black lab puppy in front of Sandstone 70s. We really appreciate your kind gesture.

Julie and Del Zopf
Vail

