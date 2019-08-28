Letter: Thanks for your support, sheriff

The Eagle Valley High School Foundation would like to say thank you to Sheriff James van Beek and the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office for supporting the Eagle Valley High school Foundation.

You along with many other local businesses and people have made a great contribution to Eagle Valley High School.

Your support has allowed us to complete projects like the Legacy hall, trophy cases, a sound system for Ramunno Field, a baseball scoreboard, indoor nets for multiple sports and a new multi-use scorer’s table.

The foundation hosts the Fire and Ice Gala every February to honor people of the community who have made an impact at the school. It also facilities a silent auction for the clubs, organizations and sporting teams of the high school to raise money 100% for their organization. The last couple of years this number has been around $20,000 back to the organizations. Another outreach of the foundation is the scholarships we hand out (around $5000) every year to outgoing seniors.

None of this would be possible without the help of many businesses, people and organizations of Eagle County. Thank you

The Eagle Valley High School Foundation Board