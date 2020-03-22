Letter: Thanks for your support to help feed hungry kids

I am writing to thank the Vail Valley community for its continued support of Food Rescue Express and our mission to curb childhood hunger in our valley. This mission is more important than ever as we are faced with the difficult circumstances created by the arrival of COVID-19.

Food Rescue Express is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by the late Toni Berns and managed by members of the Vail Ski Patrol. We prepare and deliver bags of non-perishable food to students in the valley who are experiencing food insecurity on the weekend. Our program saw an increase in demand this school year. Before last week’s school closures went into effect, we were serving 100+ students at 11 schools between Gypsum and Vail.

We have been able to run this program thanks to financial and food contributions from the following gracious groups; Vail Resorts Epic Promise Foundation, the May Family Foundation, Flying Eagle Disc Society, Trinity Church, Holy Cross Energy Round-up Foundation, Vail Mountain School, and The Community Market.

Effective this week we are unable to continue receiving orders through the Food Bank of the Rockies as they cannot deliver food to every single partner agency, and instead are providing increased quantities of food to their Emergency Support Team. The Community Market is a member of that team in our valley and they have taken over preparing bags of food for the students that we have been serving. Thank you so much to Susie Davis and Kelly Liken for making this happen!

The Food Rescue Express crew will be working with many amazing community members, including Beth Reilly with Eagle County Schools’ Early Childhood Development Department and the Neighborhood Navigators, to assist with getting this food to the families of children most in need. If you would like to support this important cause please consider making a donation today to The Community Market online at eaglevalleycf.org or sending in a check to Eagle Valley Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1580, Vail, CO, 81658.

If you would like more information about Food Rescue Express please reach out to us at foodrescueexpress@gmail.com. We are all in this together and must do our best to ensure the health and well-being of our community’s kids!

Amy Reynolds, President, Food Rescue Express

Vail Ski Patrol

