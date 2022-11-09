Letter: Thanks, from a grateful veteran

Since this is Veterans Awareness Week in Eagle County, I am thinking of great moments that I am grateful for involving my fellow veterans. What comes to mind immediately is the great opportunity I had to attend the designation of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument representing the veterans of Eagle County. I accepted President Joe Biden’s handshake on behalf of thousands of military companions over the course of my career, as well as the 10th Mountain ski troopers who trained at Camp Hale.

I am grateful to President Biden for taking this important step that honors the 10th Mountain ski troopers in World War II and their contribution to today’s vibrant outdoor recreation industry. Not only does the monument designation honor the past, but it also protects wildlands for today’s veterans to come and heal the visible and invisible wounds of war.

Today’s research on the healing power of nature has particularly served our veterans. Many share stories of returning home from their service and finding inner peace and equilibrium in the natural world. Veterans’ programs in nature are expanding across the country. Access to our public lands for personal healing is important to them in recovering from the traumas of war. Places like the Tenmile area will provide easy access from the Front Range. The Camp Hale area adds the bonus of giving veterans the ability to walk in the footsteps of heroes that inspire them as they heal in nature. As 10th Mountain veteran Brad Noone recently said, “Public lands act as my church; they act as my therapist, my playground, my gym.”

Thank you, President Biden, Gov. Jared Polis, Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, Reps. Joe Neguse and Jason Crow, local elected officials, U.S. Forest Service, 10th Mountain Foundation, and the thousands of citizens who have worked tirelessly to make the national monument a reality.

Pat Hammon, U.S. Army Nurse Corps, Vietnam

Eagle County Veteran Service Officer