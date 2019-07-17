Letter: Thanks from bocce tournament organizers

The Swift Eagle Charitable Foundation would like to thank everyone for making its 12th annual La Bella Festa Bocce Tournament fundraiser another wonderful success. The day stayed sunny and beautiful until the 160 bocce participants finished 10 rounds of bocce and then the rain came. But by then everyone was inside and enjoying the Italian dinner served by Gourmet Cowboy ….e stato delizioso!

Congratulations to the tournament winner, Carquest, and runner-up Gold Team Realtors.

Thank you to all our sponsors including: Carquest Auto Parts, Merv & Laine Lapin, Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate, FirstBank, Beck Building Company, Select Surfaces, Citywide Banks, Larsen & Lynch LLC, Alpine Bank, High Country Copiers, BJ & Garrett Smith, Nedbo Construction, Inc., Shaw Electric, Steammaster, Wall Street Insurance, Gourmet Cowboy, EPS Design & Print, Vail Daily, Orrison Distributing, Eagle-Vail Metro District/Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association.

A huge thank you to our 60 silent auction donors and all the bidders who made this year’s auction our most successful yet.

And an extra special thanks to the Vail Daily and publisher Mark Wurzer for its outstanding advertising and editorial support … we couldn’t do it without you!

The monies raised by the tournament will go toward providing financial assistance to Eagle County residents for living and personal expenses during times of crisis and hardship. For more information on Swift Eagle Charitable Foundation, or to download an application, please go to http://www.swifteagle.org.

Swift Eagle Charitable Foundation