Letter: Thanks from Gypsum Daze 5K organizers

The Town of Gypsum and the Gypsum Daze 5K Run/Walk would like to thank the businesses who work with and provide services to our community for their donation of time, merchandise and money to make this year’s 2019 5K event another resounding success.

The following Sponsors made this happen: Eagle County Regional Airport, Trish Romero Agency, Vail Health and Vail Valley Jet Center. Thanks to them for their donations.

Thanks also to our contributors who do so much to supply the prizes, goodie bags and other items necessary to put on the event. Contributors include: Alpine Bank, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, The Bookworm, Bravo! Vail, Costco, Creekside Grill, DJ’s and Dahlias, Dominos Pizza, Eagle Valley Vision, Ferguson, First Lutheran Church, Garden Center of Gypsum, Gypsum Creek Golf Course, Heidi’s Deli, Keller Williams Real Estate (Team Black Bear), Mane Street Hair Styling, Moe’s Barbecue, Mountain Recreation (Gypsum Recreation Center), Slaughter Group with Berkshire Hathaway, State Farm (Comerford Agency), Steve’s Barbecue, Stout House, The Liquor Shop, Town of Gypsum, Tu Casa, US Bank, Vail Valley Jet Center, White Water Express Car Wash, Werks Auto and Diesel Repair, and Wylaco.

Our volunteers were really great again this year. Thanks to volunteers Ashley Crowder, Mandy Ferguson, Melissa Garvey, Ann Gilmer, Joan Harned, Tom Harned, Leanne Hauseman, Alice Jaramillo, Matt Jaramillo, Santana Jaramillo, Susie Keysor, David Medina, Kristen Medina, Maxine Medina, Teri Thissen, Karl Reynolds, Laura Sellars, Carl Walker, Ruth Walker and the Town of Gypsum Staff and Public Works Department. Thanks to Creekside Grill for providing us with a water station.

Thank you to Mountain Digital and Bill Douglas for doing the timing and providing us with the race results on our biggest run ever.

You all made this the biggest day ever for the Gypsum Daze 5K with over 200 runners and walkers. Thanks for coming out. We all enjoy putting on this race and hope the participants along with the sponsors, contributors, and volunteers had a good morning start to their Gypsum Daze festivities. See you again next year.

Tom and Margaret Edwards, Jennifer Kirkland

Gypsum