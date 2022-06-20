Letter: Thanks from Western Slope Veterans Coalition

The Western Slope Veterans Coalition would like to extend a hearty thank you to everyone who came out to participate in the second annual Veterans Golf Tournament. Thanks to the support of our many sponsors, the players, volunteers and the many donations from across the business community, this year’s event helped to raise over $30,000 to provide much-needed assistance for veterans throughout the region. We’d also like to thank the entire staff at Lakota Links Golf Club, in New Castle, for their hard work in making the tournament happen. Thank you all for giving back to those who gave so much to our country.

The Western Slope Veterans Coalition Board

Glenwood Springs