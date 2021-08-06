Letter: Thanks, Matt Solomon

In light of the recent resignation of Matt Solomon from the Eagle Town Council, I would like to thank Solomon for his work on the Eagle Town Council, as well as his 20 years of public service in Eagle County.

He brought a fresh perspective to the council and wasn’t afraid to speak his mind, albeit in a more reserved manner than he’s used to. And thanks, too, for teaching me to better understand “TCP” — transparency, consistency and predictability.

Solomon is the epitome of TCP, and our community appreciates him for exhibiting these qualities. Solomon is a one-of-a-kind individual and his perspective and voice will be missed.

I’m happy to hear that he will still be available, and I hope community members will take advantage of this opportunity to glean his insight on our town and the direction we’re heading and would encourage folks to seek him out. I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors and look forward to crossing paths with him around town.

Kyle Hoiland

Eagle