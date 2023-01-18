Letter: Thanks to a good Samaritan

Many thanks to the good Samaritan, John Webster, who found my wallet in the Vilar Center parking garage and returned it to me at my home in Edwards the next morning. I did not realize it was gone until I returned home from a show at the Vilar. I called and no one had turned it in that evening, so I didn’t know if it was still in the facility or if I had lost it in transit.

What a relief to have it back before having to cancel my credit cards and get a new driver’s license. Thank you, thank you.

Marka Moser

Edwards