Letter: Thanks to Alpine Bank from veterans

Once again, in honor of Veterans Day, Alpine Bank has reached out to the Veterans of Eagle County and offered them each a gift card to a restaurant. This is such a generous and thoughtful gift and such a meaningful way to thank our veterans for their service. Each and every veteran (and their families) sends a heartfelt thank you and a message of gratitude to Alpine Bank for this service to our community.

With sincere appreciation.

Patricia Hammon, Eagle County Veteran Service Officer

Eagle County