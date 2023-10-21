Letter: Thanks to Eagle from the Colorado League race series

The Colorado League race series held races on the Haymaker trail on the weekends of Sept. 23-24 and Oct. 7-8. A total of 1,412 student-athletes from 89 teams pushed their limits and celebrated respectful competition. Riders and families traveled from around the region including Wyoming, Spearfish, South Dakota, and Taos, New Mexico.

We are very grateful for the support provided by the town of Eagle staff, notably Brian Lieberman and Halsey Lucas, who worked tirelessly to prepare the area for these events. The hospitality displayed by local businesses was top-notch. Eagle has shared its beautiful landscape and trails with the Colorado League since 2013. Know that your community provides much joy to youth from around the region.

The Senior Singletrack Sendoff was a highlight held during the October Regional Championship race. Local Vail Valley teams excelled on the home course. Congratulations to Vail Valley Ski and Snowboard Academy and Eagle Valley for taking first and second overall in the Division 3 team, Yampa region. State qualifying riders include eight from Eagle Valley and 11 from VSSA.

Many thanks for sharing your recreational resources with so many student-athletes and families. We look forward to returning in 2024.

Kate Rau

Executive Director, Colorado League