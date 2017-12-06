Letter: Thanks to friendly, welcoming crew at Beaver Creek from a Talon Crew volunteer

Dear editor: I just volunteered for about the 14th year for the Birds of Prey in Beaver Creek. It is always so exciting to be part of this well-run event that brings the world to our door. I work on the Talon Crew, which means we're up early shoveling and raking, watering the course and making sure every detail on the snow is perfect for these world-class racers. The Talon Crew takes great pride in preparing and maintaining "North American's Downhill" through conditions good and challenging.

I talked to one of the paid crewmembers (here from Alaska) about what a pleasure it is to volunteer, and he said it doesn't happen by accident. The Beaver Creek and visiting staff from other areas are always friendly and welcoming. They demand perfection, but in a kind and encouraging manner to those of us not living and breathing racecourses on a daily basis. The various crew chiefs work together, sharing resources and good ideas in what is a fast-paced and often difficult environment.

This attitude of collaboration and kindness comes directly from Beaver Creek management and from the Vail Valley Foundation. Staff members express their appreciation throughout the event, and they create an environment where professionalism and excellence thrive. It's evident when that first racer is on course what amazing teamwork can produce. And, of course, the Talon Crew is only one of many teams, all operating at high levels.

Thank you to Beaver Creek, the Vail Valley Foundation, my fellow volunteers and all of the businesses and spectators for yet another incredible Birds of Prey. We are indeed fortunate to live and play here.

Sincerely,

Kathy Chandler-Henry

Eagle County Commissioner