Letter: Thanks to good samaritans

I work for the town of Vail as a bus driver. I was recently involved in a collision between my bus and an SUV on Bighorn Road in East Vail. Almost immediately following the collision, two good samaritans came out of nowhere to offer assistance. One was a highway worker who was familiar with traffic control. He kept traffic away from the accident scene.

At the same time, a car pulled up, and a lady got out and went over to see if the driver of the SUV was OK. She told me she was a former medic. She stayed with the injured driver until the paramedics arrived. Then the paramedics and the Vail Police Department arrived. I don’t know the names of any of the good samaritans or any of the town of Vail first responders who helped.

Everyone working together resulted in getting the injured driver to the hospital and clearing the accident scene so that traffic could be resumed. Thanks, everyone, and thanks to the town of Vail’s human resources employees for their support and concern. I don’t know the name of the injured driver, but I wish you a speedy recovery and good health as well. Thank you all again.

Mike Mottillo

Town of Vail bus driver