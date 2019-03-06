Letter: Thanks to Lands & River Fund participants

The Eagle Valley Land Trust and Eagle River Watershed Council wishes to thank all Land & Rivers Fund participating businesses and customers. We recognize that signing on to the program in its infancy required trust in the success of the program and the belief in the importance of our individual organizations and their missions. As we move into the second year of the Land & Rivers Fund, we want to say a sincere "thank you" for believing in the program.

To date, the Land & Rivers Fund has collected over $50,000 from our 16 participating businesses. This funding goes directly to protecting the land and rivers we love.

Please visit and shop at Alpine Quest Sports, Bonfire Brewing, Candi Johns Salon, Colorado Meat Company, Cripple Creek Backcountry, Eat, Drink, Cut, Maker and Stitch, Minturn Anglers, Root & Flower, Sunrise Minturn, Two Arrows Coffee, Up the Creek, UPS Stores, Vail Catering Concepts, Vail Valley Rolfing, and Village Bagel.

To learn more about the Land & Rivers Fund, visit landandrivers.org.

Jim Daus and Holly Loff

Eagle Valley Land Trust and Eagle River Watershed Council