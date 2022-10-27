Letter: Thanks to our inspiring community

In 2009 I took a “short-term” position as Eagle County organizer for a public lands protection effort spanning three counties. Now, after 14 years of hard work, I’m pinching myself that this job, though still not finished, resulted in a new national monument for Eagle County and a presidential handshake for me, one that I received on behalf of the thousands of people who helped make this a reality.

Everyone and every action mattered. Whether you signed a petition, wrote a letter, hiked a proposed protected area, attended a meeting, or supported me personally, I thank you. It has been a journey buoyed by thousands of dedicated citizens who advocated for the stunning beauty, historical significance, and ecological importance of protecting our public lands, air, water, and wildlife habitats.

Thank you, President Biden! Thanks to our champions along the way: Gov. Jared Polis, Sens. Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, Mark Udall; Rep. Joe Neguse, state Sen. Kerry Donovan and Rep. Dylan Roberts; our county commissioners, mayors, town councils, and businesses; the U.S. Forest Service and especially thanks to the many dedicated conservation and veterans’ groups, and tens of thousands of Coloradans across the state, from all political and social demographics.

With this support, momentum grew. Our initiative, the CORE Act, passed the House of Representatives five times but when it stalled in the Senate, Sen. Bennet did not give up. He requested and received Presidential affirmation for creating the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument. It will boost our local economies, secure our heritage, and protect nearly 54,000 acres of critical wildlife habitat, headwaters, and scenic historic landscapes. We will pass the CORE Act, and now a management plan needs to be created for our new monument, so our work continues.

I’m grateful to everyone who has been a part of this effort. You constantly inspire me with your hard work, strong voice, determination, and deep passion for our beautiful landscapes and public lands.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Thank you!

Susie Kincade, Eagle County Public Lands Advocate

Eagle