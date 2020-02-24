Letter: Thanks to the kind snowboarder

On Feb. 15, I took a fairly nasty fall on the skier’s right edge of Lost Boy. I caught an edge and was afraid I’d go into the trees, so I chose to crash instead. I landed under the big branches of a pine tree and was kind of stuck.

No one in the middle of the slope could see me, but a snowboarder was coming by nearer the edge and stopped right away to ask if I needed help. I did and he helped. Couldn’t have been nicer. I was sore but treatment with ice and a heating pad did the job, so I’m in good shape now.

I didn’t get his name, but I can’t say a big enough thank you. Especially after he found my missing pole in the branches of the tree about 5’ up!

Sheila Whitman

Vail

