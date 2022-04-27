Letter: Thanks to the Vail Town Council

I’d like to thank the Vail Town Council for supporting the U.S. Forest Service’s Booth Creek Fuel Reductions Project. This program will help restore health to our forests, enhance the wildlife habitat, and support a healthy watershed.

Wildlife experts identified prescribed burns as one of the best and most cost effective ways to rapidly improve wildlife habitat. Historically, the mountain shrub ecosystem is healthiest when burned every 20-40 years. In April 2021, 20 acres were allowed to burn for the first time in 60 years! The fire was a mix of intensities so as to mitigate erosion and allow for rapid regeneration. This prescribed burn had minimal impact on wildlife, yet greatly enhanced the winter habitat for the bighorn sheep. For more detailed information, please go to EngageVail.com .

Debbie King Ford

Vail